PAWS, a local animal rescue based in Lynnwood, could potentially win a $25,000 Upstanders grant from Starbucks if enough people watch, “like” and share an informational video about the organization.

Each time the video is watched, “liked” or shared on social media gives PAWS a point.

To watch the video, click here. To learn more about the Starbucks Upstanders challenge, click here.