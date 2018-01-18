Washington state, Edmonds School District remain leaders for National Board Certified teachers

Washington state and Edmonds School District continue to be leaders in increasing its number of National Board Certified teachers. An additional 24 Edmonds School District teachers were certified in 2017.

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) show that Washington has the most new National Board Certified teachers of any state with 1,434. The total number of 10,135 NBCTs is third in the country overall.

District teachers certified in 2017:

Ian Baublitz, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Mathematics/Adolescence And Young Adulthood Mary Bertun, Beverly Elementary School, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood Through Young Adulthood Gordon Black, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Social Studies-History/Adolescence And Young Adulthood Cody Brick, Maplewood K-8 Co-Op, Social Studies-History/Early Adolescence Lisa Bryson, Edmonds-Woodway High School, World Languages/Early Adolescence Through Young Adulthood Noah Crofoot, Lynnwood High School, Science/Adolescence And Young Adulthood Deborah Dunne, Meadowdale Middle School, Mathematics/Early Adolescence John Elsener, Edmonds-Woodway High School, English Language Arts/Adolescence And Young Adulthood Katherine Fain, Meadowdale Middle School, Mathematics/Early Adolescence Catherine Fisher, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Mathematics/Adolescence And Young Adulthood Robert Hinnenkamp, Lynnwood High School, School Counseling/Early Childhood Through Young Adulthood Andrew Lohrmann, Terrace Park School, Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early And Middle Childhood Kathryn Lundstrom, Hazelwood Elementary School, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood Through Young Adulthood Amy MacDonald, Meadowdale High School, Mathematics/Early Adolescence Kimberley Martell, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Science/Adolescence And Young Adulthood Anthony Marzano, Edmonds eLearning Academy, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood Through Young Adulthood Andrew Matty, Meadowdale High School, Social Studies-History/Adolescence And Young Adulthood Kate Newman, Edmonds-Woodway High School, English Language Arts/Adolescence And Young Adulthood Julia Snider, Terrace Park School, Generalist/Middle Childhood Hayde Summa, Lynndale Elementary School, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood Through Young Adulthood Megan Teeter, Terrace Park School, Generalist/Middle Childhood Lisa Van Horne, Educational Service Center Student Services, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood Through Young Adulthood Stephanie Wittenbrink, Mountlake Terrace High School, Exceptional Needs Specialist/Early Childhood Through Young Adulthood Heather Young, Cedar Valley Community School, Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early And Middle Childhood Certification is a one- to five-year process that includes taking an assessment and assembling three portfolios. According to the NBPTS, completing the certification shows that each teacher knows and practices “the definitive standards of accomplished teaching.” “Washington’s teachers are some of the finest in the country and this additional certification will make a tremendous difference to their students, schools and communities,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “There is no more important job than a teacher as their work impacts countless lives and futures. I applaud these Nationally Board Certified teachers for their hard work and determination.”

