Washington Kids in Transition to host snack packing party Aug. 23 for kids in need

Washington Kids In Transition is hosting a Summer Community Packing Party from 6-8 p.m. this Wednesday, Aug. 23 for homeless children in the Edmonds School District.

If you would like to help, you can bring individually wrapped and pre-packaged snacks and help pack them for distribution throughout the school year. Suggested item include granola bars (no nuts), cheese and crackers, fruit-type snacks, and macaroni and cheese cups.

The packing party will be at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St. There will be pizza for dinner before the packing starts; the group asks that you offer a small donation to offset the cost.

For more information, you can visit the Facebook event page or call 206-697-3385.