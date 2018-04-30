Voter registration drive set for Tuesday, Wednesday at MTHS

Students, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWV-SC), will host a voter registration drive on Tuesday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 2, at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W. The event will take place during both lunches in the school’s cafeteria, known as the HUB.

On Tuesday, the event will be from 10:23 a.m. to 11:52 a.m. On Wednesday, the event will be from 10:41 a.m. to 12:04 p.m.

Students are encouraged to register to vote, especially if they will turn 18 by Nov. 6, 2018.

Staff members and other adults can also complete the form if they need to change the address associated with their voting. Outside community members who do not attend or work at MTHS should sign in at the main office before further entering the building, then can register to vote at the LWV-SC booth.

All of those who want to participate should bring their driver’s license or other state-issued ID, or know the last four digits of their social security number, which is information asked for on the voter registration form.

All participants must be US citizens when they register. If someone registers to vote before they gain citizenship, their future citizenship can be compromised.

Student leaders and volunteers from the LWV-SC will carry clipboards during the event to collect paperwork and aid others. After registering to vote, people can receive pins and stickers saying “I registered” and seize a photo opportunity with a statue of Yoda.

CNN reports that in 2018, millennials “will pass baby boomers as the largest generation of Americans eligible to vote, according to the well-respected demographic forecasts from the States of Change project at the Center for American Progress, a liberal advocacy group.” Additionally, NPR reports that millennials had the “lowest voter turnout of any age group” as only 46 percent of eligible millennial voters participated in the 2016 presidential election. The student leaders at MTHS helped organize the event to increase the representation of young people at the polls, the group said.

Other high schools in the Edmonds School District are also running voter registration drives in partnership with the LWV-SC. View the FAQ about the event here.

–By Annika Prom