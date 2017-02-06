Volunteers needed for Family Math Night events in Mountlake Terrace

Volunteers are needed for three Family Math Night events coming up at the Mountlake Terrace Library, on Feb. 25, March 25 and April 22.

At Zeno Family Math Events, families work together to build problem solving skills and math confidence. Parents attend a workshop to learn about and practice incorporating math concepts into everyday life while kids play a variety of board, card and dice games. These events are designed as a first step in changing math attitudes in schools and at home, inspiring teachers and families to further explore how they think about math.

Volunteers will work with kids and families to facilitate game play and help staff with set up and clean up.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. The three events will each occur at different times.

For more information and for a full list of Family Math Events, click here. To volunteer, email lesly@zenomath.org.