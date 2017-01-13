Volunteers needed for annual Point in Time count

It’s that time of year again.

The YWCA is seeking volunteers for the annual Point in Time count in Snohomish County on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the event, volunteers set out to count the number of homeless people in the area.

However, the event is more than just a headcount. Organizers for the South Snohomish County count will set up a day center at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, located at 6915 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. There, anyone who shows up can get a free breakfast and lunch, as well as help with medical issues, insurance and hygiene products. The day center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It gives the homeless in our area a chance to tell experts about the problems they face so they can get the best help.

Several three-hour volunteer shifts are available from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each shift includes a half hour of training. Volunteer duties can be anything from walking the streets to count the people they see, to helping distribute food and supplies at Good Shepherd Baptist Church.

Donations are also needed for survival supplies. Coats, hats, gloves, socks, warming kits, tents, sleeping bags and flashlights are especially needed, and can be donated at Pathways for Women in Lynnwood, located at 6027 208th St. S.W., Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested in volunteering or questions about donations should contact Nora Karena at 425-774-9843, extension 236, or by emailing nkarena@ywcaworks.org.