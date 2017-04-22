    Volunteers dig in to clean up Ballinger Park on Earth Day

    46
    0
    1 of 9
    Volunteers ready with tools at the Ballinger Park Earth Day Cleanup.
    Clearing out blackberry vines by Hall Creek.
    Getting some pruning done.
    Digging out Russian Thistle.
    Clearing out weeds by the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center.
    Mountlake Terrace City Councilmembers Doug McCardle and Kyoko Matsumoto Wright serve up hot dogs.
    Volunteers enjoying lunch after the cleanup.
    City of Mountlake Terrace crew collecting more than 10 yards of debris removed during the Earth Day event.

    Approximately 40 volunteers helped clean up Ballinger Park on a  blustery Saturday.

    Working between 9 a.m. and noon, they amassed approximately 15 yards of debris. The goal was to remove weeds, prune and pick up litter.

    The volunteers were then treated to a free hot dog lunch, served by Mountlake Terrace City Councilmembers, at the Ballinger Clubhouse.

    Earth Day was created on April 22, 1970 by then-Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, as a national day to focus on environmental protection.

    — Photos by David Carlos

    Leave a Reply