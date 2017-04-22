Volunteers dig in to clean up Ballinger Park on Earth Day

1 of 9

Approximately 40 volunteers helped clean up Ballinger Park on a blustery Saturday.

Working between 9 a.m. and noon, they amassed approximately 15 yards of debris. The goal was to remove weeds, prune and pick up litter.

The volunteers were then treated to a free hot dog lunch, served by Mountlake Terrace City Councilmembers, at the Ballinger Clubhouse.

Earth Day was created on April 22, 1970 by then-Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, as a national day to focus on environmental protection.

— Photos by David Carlos