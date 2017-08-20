Volunteer registration open for United Way Snohomish County Day of Caring Sept. 15

Volunteer registration is now open for United Way of Snohomish County’s 24th annual Day of Caring set for Friday, Sept. 15, one of the county’s largest organized volunteer days.

Project information, including volunteer registration, can be found on United Way of Snohomish County’s website atwww.uwsc.org/dayofcaring. Some projects will also be available Saturday, Sept.16 for those who can’t make it out on the big day.

Project requests are also still open, with requests accepted through Aug. 31. Projects that support young children (0-8) and their families will be given priority, but all projects are welcome.

For more information, visit www.uwsc.org/dayofcaring, call Brenna Anderst 425-374-5557 or email brenna.anderst@uwsc.org.