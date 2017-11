Vineyard Park will host a Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 18.

The event will feature hand-crafted items of all sorts, including cards, soaps, blankets, hats and gloves.

Participants include Lip Sense, Laura Shadrick Massage, Agnes & Dora Clothing, Sentsy and more.

The event on Saturday, Nov. 18 runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vineyard Park, 23008 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.