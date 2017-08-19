Victim shot in the leg early Saturday on 220th Street; suspect fled in vehicle

One person was transported to Harborview Medical Center after being shot in the leg in Mountlake Terrace.

The incident was reported at 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Police were dispatched to Jacksons Food Stores in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. One victim had been shot and was lying in the parking lot, according to a police report.

Responding officers provided first aid to the victim, who was shot after an argument with the suspect. The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived, according to police records.

The suspect has not yet been located. Detectives are investigating.