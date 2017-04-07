Verdant Health to host community viewing of ‘Screenagers’ documentary April 18

The Verdant Health Commission is hosting a free community viewing of the popular documentary “Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age” on Tuesday, April 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. in Lynnwood.

The viewing will be followed by a discussion with a with local expert, Ann Steel, MD, who specializes in technology dependence and the effects it has on our children.

The event will be held at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Young people spend an average of 6.5 hours a day on cell phones, computers, and other devices. This documentary explores the science behind screen time to understand how it affects children’s minds and development.

Parents and youth 10 and older are welcome, with no registration required.