The Mountlake Terrace Senior Center will host Ballinger Treasures Swap n Shop, an indoor flea market, on Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be a $5 community breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Lunch and snacks will be available all day.

There are still spaces available for vendors. If interested, contact the senior center for details: 425-672-2407, or visit the front desk at 23000 Lakeview Dr.