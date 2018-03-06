Utility work continues, now in the area of 56th Avenue/236th Street, alternate routes encouraged

Puget Sound Energy’s (PSE) gas main upgrade along 236th Street Southwest from I-5 to 56th Avenue West has progressed into the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West.

Construction in and near the intersection is expected to occur over the next three weeks beginning Thursday, March 8. During this time, roadway lanes will shift and may be reduced to one travel lane with flaggers and the intersection controlled by police, city officials said in a statement. This may cause delays.

Alternate routes are strongly recommended and detours may occur.

PSE’s work is scheduled in anticipation of the city’s “Main Street” Reconstruction project. PSE’s upgrading of their gas main will reduce the likelihood that later utility work will cut and patch the reconstructed 236th Street SW surface.

For further information, contact City Engineer Jesse Birchman at jbirchman@ci.mlt.wa.us or 425-744-6275.