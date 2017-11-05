USPS considers Gateway Plaza building for temporary delivery headquarters for nearby zip codes

The United States Postal Service is eyeing a building in Mountlake Terrace’s Gateway Plaza for use as a temporary delivery headquarters for the 98125 and 98155 zip codes that include parts of north Seattle, Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

The 18,100 square-foot building at 6005 244th St. S.W., Ste. 101 sits adjacent to Urology Northwest and in the same business complex as Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant and the Cinebarre movie theater.

The USPS needs a new facility to replace the North City Post Office, which has lost its lease to a building at Northeast 175th Street and 15th Avenue Northeast in Shoreline and must vacate the space by the end of the year.

Postal employees at the North City Post Office were informed of the possible move to Mountlake Terrace by Seattle Postmaster Trent McNeal last week.

Under the proposed plan, the Gateway Plaza building would be used by the postal service to house operations for approximately 55 delivery routes south of the King-Snohomish County line to Northeast 100th Street in Seattle and between I-5 and Lake Washington. No retail or customer service space would be set up in the facility.

No mail deliveries north of the county line would be affected by the possible move.

Postal vehicles for the 98125 and 98155 zip code deliveries would not be parked overnight at the Gateway Plaza site under the USPS proposal. Postal vehicles would likely be parked about a mile away at City of Shoreline maintenance department property in the 19700 block of 25th Avenue Northeast.

The Gateway Plaza building is not being considered as a long-term answer for where the North City Post Office will be permanently located, McNeal said. The USPS would prefer to find or build an approximately 20,000 square-foot facility within the 98125 or 98155 zip code that could house both delivery and retail operations.

