Urgent appeal for blood donations following Monday train derailment in Pierce County

Bloodworks Northwest has issued an urgent appeal for blood donors following an Amtrak train derailment in Pierce County Monday.

The derailment caused the train to plummet onto I-5 near Nisqually and resulted in an unconfirmed number of deaths and dozens of injuries, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times. Read more about the derailment from the Times by clicking here.

Hospitals in the area of the crash have requested 150 units of blood to help those affected by the tragedy. Bloodworks Northwest is responding to the request, and now supplies for some blood types are at critical levels.

There is a special need for O-type blood, AB plasma and platelets, though all blood types are welcome. Each donation can help up to three people.

“Donors who can’t come in today can still help our community respond to this tragedy by scheduling a donation for tomorrow, or during the rest of this week,” Bloodworks Northwest president and CEO James AuBuchon said. “This will help meet the needs of accident victims receiving ongoing care, and help us replenish supply to meet needs over the holidays ahead.”

Both appointments for donation and walk-ins are welcome.

Bloodworks Northwest has a donation center in Lynnwood, located at 19723 Highway 99, Ste. F. Appointments can be made through BloodworksNW.org or by calling 800-398-7888.