Update: School Board expected to ratify teachers union contract Wednesday

The Edmonds School District’s Board of Directors updated its schedule this week. It now plans to ratify the contract with the Edmonds Education Association (EEA) during a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 30 instead of Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The EEA is still expected to ratify the contract on Tuesday night. However, its spokesperson is not expected to comment on the contract until Wednesday.

The union’s bargaining team agreed to a contract with the Edmonds School District on Aug. 13 after seven days and 13 hours of bargaining over multiple sessions. Teachers were asking for smaller classes and more unscheduled planning time, which they said would allow them to help students succeed on an individual level.