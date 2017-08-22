Update: Photos of suspect released in Saturday shooting

1 of 2

Mountlake Terrace police detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the leg on Saturday.

According to police, a shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Jackson’s Gas Station located at the 6600 Block of 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 19.

The suspect was backing up in the parking lot of the gas station and backed over the victim’s foot, detectives say. The victim confronted the suspect about backing over his foot and the suspect produced a handgun. As the victim was running away, the suspect shot him.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video driving a late model black BMW SUV believed to be either an X3 or an X5.

Anyone with information please contact Detective P. Hatchel at phatchel@ci.mlt.wa.us or 425-670-8260, or Detective Sgt. Pat Lowe, plowe@ci.mlt.wa.us.