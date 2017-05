Edmonds police said that the Edmonds man missing Thursday was found overnight and is safe and back home.

Snohomish County Search and Rescue and Edmonds police spent the day looking for Alan Torkelson, 75, after he didn’t return home from a walk in downtown Edmonds Thursday morning.

Torkelson, who has Alzheimer’s, was found in Everett, according to police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley.