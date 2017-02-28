Update: Interstate 5 near downtown now reopened both ways

Updated at 6:33 p.m.:

Both directions of I-5 in Seattle closed due to earlier tanker rollover have reopened, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. Seattle Fire Department still has Spring, Madison and James St. on-ramps still closed, so expect delays. For more information on closures and traffic, follow @wsdot_traffic on Twitter.

Posted at 12:07 p.m.

Seattle commuters should plan ahead and find alternate routes home Monday night, after a tanker rolled over on I-5 near I-90, causing major closures on both freeways.

I-5 is completely closed in both directions between the West Seattle Bridge exit and James Street. The express lanes are closed in Seattle.

I-90 is closed between the stadiums and Rainier Avenue South. The first on-ramp open to eastbound I-90 travelers is Rainier Avenue South.

The Washington State Department of Transportation calls this a long-term situation and does not know when the roads may reopen. The closure will likely affect the evening commute. Commuters should consider taking I-405 or Highway 99 as alternate routes north or south, and exit before the last available exit if driving on open stretches of I-5.

Seattle Fire reports three men were taken to Harborview Medical Center following the crash. They were in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.