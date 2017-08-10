United Airlines announces it, too, will offer service from Paine Field

United Airlines said Thursday that it will begin offering six daily flights between Everett’s Paine Field and United’s Denver and San Francisco hubs, starting in fall 2018.

The announcement comes just three months after Alaska Airlines announced that it plans to operate nine daily departures from Paine Field, with destinations still to be determined. New York-based private equity firm Propeller Airports is building a new passenger terminal at Paine Field,

United will operate six daily flights connecting Seattle to more than 120 destinations through Denver and San Francisco beginning in the fall of 2018, a company announcement said.

“Bringing new service to Paine Field offers customers more ways to conveniently connect to the country’s largest business and leisure destinations,” said Dave Hilfman, United’s senior vice president of Worldwide Sales.

The company noted that the announcement comes nearly 80 years after operating the first commercial flight from Paine Field. The airport was originally constructed by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in 1936 to create jobs and economic growth in the region, and later served as an alternate-day landing field. In 1939, United Airlines operated the first commercial flight from the airport.

“We look forward to welcoming United Airlines to Snohomish County and Paine Field Airport,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “We are excited by the opportunities that daily connections to United’s hubs with international service will bring to our community.”

United currently operates 36 flights between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and its U.S. hubs. “North Seattle and northwest Washington are among the fastest growing areas in the nation and Paine Field will provide an essential and convenient choice for air travel moving forward,” the company announcement said.

“United and Paine will give Northwest Washington travelers much needed options,” said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. “Offering service at Paine Field continues United’s decades-long economic partnership with Snohomish County, deepening their commitment to creating jobs locally and generating revenue for our communities.”