Two-vehicle collision ends with Jeep through fence on 44th Avenue

A Jeep SUV went through a fence on Thursday after a crash with another vehicle.

The incident occurred on 44th Avenue West just north of 222nd Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. The Jeep SUV was involved in a two-vehicle crash and ended up crossing two lanes of traffic before going through the fence on the west side of 44th Avenue West.

The Jeep’s driver, a woman, was taken to Swedish Edmonds as a precautionary measure, according to Mountlake Terrace police officers on the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski