Two track athletes honored with MTHS Sports Booster Highlights mentions

A pair of Mountlake Terrace Hawk track competitors have been chosen for the March 2018 edition of Athlete Highlights, the MTHS Sports Booster Club program that spotlights student athletes from Mountlake Terrace High School.

Joan Park and Brandon Bach were selected for the honor by MTHS track coaches David Whalen and Russ Vincent.

“The MTHS track and field staff recognizes Joan Park for what she contributes to the program,” Whalen said. “She has consistently been one of the hardest working athletes in the program during her four-year career. The consistency is not only shown during the season but also during the off-season in the weight room. The team is lucky to have someone who leads by example everyday.”

“Brandon has become an excellent athlete through his hard work and gifted-ness,” Vincent said. “It is his third year now with us and has proven to be a deep asset for the team. This year Brandon will be our boys’ team captain, leading by example and then some. We look forward to a year of improvement and excellence.”

Park and Bach are featured on Athlete Highlights posters now on display at businesses around Mountlake Terrace.

To learn more about the MTHS Sports Booster Club and the Athlete Highlights’ program, click http://www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/.

–By Doug Petrowski