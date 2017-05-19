Two seniors featured in May Athlete Highlights

1 of 2

With their high school sports careers now over, the Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club (SBC) is honoring two spring sports’ student athletes in the Athlete Highlights program for the month of May.

Seniors Lauren Lee and Genaro Ruiz have been selected for the honor and are being profiled on posters now on display in select businesses and community centers around Mountlake Terrace.

Lee was chosen by Terrace tennis Coach Alberto Ramirez, who noted that despite reoccurring health issues Lee has maintained a relationship with the MTHS tennis program since her freshman year.

“In her senior year (Lee) found herself having to play in the top spot due to the lack of experience on the girls’ tennis team,” Ramirez emphasized. “Lauren’s maturity and leadership gained her the respect of coaches and teammates alike. She has been a great asset to the Mountlake Terrace tennis program.”

Ruiz, the Hawks’ starting goalkeeper during the regular season and district tournament, was picked for the Athlete Highlights honor by Terrace boys’ soccer Coach George Dremousis.

“Genaro leads (the Wesco League) in the net in yielding the fewest goals and posting the most shutouts – eight,” Dremousis said. “He is a great leader on the pitch and an outstanding teammate who has shown great growth and maturity.”

For more information about the MTHS SBC, click http://www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/.

–By Doug Petrowski