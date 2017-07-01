Two recent grads honored in MTHS Sports Booster Club Athlete Highlights

The Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club is honoring two recent Terrace grads in its July/August edition of Athlete Highlights.

Brittany Delaney and Leann Weatherby have been selected to appear on the Athlete Highlights posters that can be seen around Mountlake Terrace at businesses and community gathering spots this summer.

Delaney was selected for the honor after serving as captain of the Terrace Hip Hop squad during the 2016-2017 school year.

“Brittany is a hard worker, passionate about dance and a natural leader,” said MTHS Hip Hop Advisor Jose Aguiniga. “She never missed a practice or competition; she was there not just physically but mentally as well – always focused and keeping the team focused as well.”

“To me Brittany displays all the characteristics and traits of a captain and team player,” Aguiniga added.

Weatherby was chosen for the July/August Athlete Highlights after being selected to receive the 2017 Mike Watson Memorial Scholarship.

“I am honored to receive a scholarship in memory of such an outstanding man and member of the MTHS community,” Weatherby said. “I’m grateful and proud to say that this scholarship will help me to receive the education I need to accomplish my dream of helping others reach new heights through a health care practice.”

“I am also humbled that my experience with sports and my outlook on how they shaped me as a person had been so wonderfully received by the committee that chose the recipient for such an honorable scholarship,” Weatherby added.

The scholarship was named after Mike Watson, a 1982 graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School who passed away at the age of 48. Watson was involved in youth sports throughout the area and had been slated to take over the head coaching position of the Terrace girls’ softball team for the 2013 season before his untimely death in August 2012.

To learn more about the MTHS Sports Booster Club and the Athlete Highlights program, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub.

–By Doug Petrowski