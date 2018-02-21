Two point guards recognized on February Athlete Highlights

1 of 2

Point guards for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks varsity basketball teams take the spotlight this month on the February Athlete Highlights posters on display now around Mountlake Terrace.

Senior Keegan Grayson-Zehrung and junior Trinity Prout were selected for the honor by the coaches of their Hawk squads.

“The MTHS boys basketball staff recognizes Keegan for his contributions to our program in multiple ways,” said Terrace boys basketball coach Nalin Sood. “Not only being a key part of our MTHS basketball team, Keegan – who is a successful multi-sport athlete – shows the leadership and competitiveness that we hope younger players can learn from and emulate in the future. We are proud to recommend Keegan Grayson-Zehrung as the Boys Basketball highlighted athlete.”

“As a junior, Trinity Prout has controlled the backcourt for the Lady Hawks,” said Terrace girls basketball coach Tyler Stracener. “The starting point guard has helped lead this team through her relentless effort and dedication to the program. This season Trinity has demonstrated what it means to be a Mountlake Terrace Hawk.”

The Athlete Highlights program is made possible by the MTHS Sports Booster Club in order to bring attention to and support student athletes at the school. To learn more about the club, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub/.

–By Doug Petrowski