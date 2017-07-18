Two new police officers sworn in during Monday ceremony

1 of 2

The City of Mountlake Terrace welcomed two new police officers during the City Council meeting on Monday, July 17.

Officers Victor Zuniga and David Nguyen were sworn in by Police Chief Greg Wilson. Their badges were pinned to their uniforms by family members.

“It takes an incredible amount to not only become a police officer, but to become a police officer for the City of Mountlake Terrace,” Wilson said.

To get to this point, Zuniga and Nguyen had to go through extensive background checks that include a polygraph test, interviews with friends and family members as well as reviewing their education and professional backgrounds.

“Of about 100 people that take the test to become a police officer, there is about a 95 percent failure rate of meeting the standards that it takes to become a police officer, and I think even less to become a Mountlake Terrace police officer,” Wilson said.

The microphones were then turned over to Zuniga and Nguyen so they could share a bit about themselves.

Zuniga grew up in southeastern Washington to two immigrant parents, he said.

“I grew up with humble beginnings and I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life,” Zuniga said. “I figured being a police officer is kind of nice. I went on ride-a-longs with Kennewick PD and other PDs around the area and decided this was something I wanted to pursue.”

He traveled to eastern Washington to get his degree, he said, then started the process to become a Mountlake Terrace police officer.

“I’m humbled to be a part of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department,” Zuniga said. “I’m going to serve you guys, make you guys proud and I’m proud to be part of your community.”

Nguyen was born and raised in Seattle and graduated from the University of Washington. Before becoming a police officer, Nguyen was a bank manager for Chase Bank. He worked in banking for about nine years, he said.

“I just want to say thank you to Chief Wilson and everyone at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for this opportunity,” Nguyen said. “I’m looking forward to serving, supporting and defending this city.”

The two new officers then swore to perform the duties of Mountlake Terrace Police Officer.