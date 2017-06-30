Two MTHS students take top honors in Structural Design and Engineering competition

1 of 2

Twelve students from Mountlake Terrace High School attended the 2017 National Technology Student Association (TSA) Conference in Orlando and accomplished a first for the school – a national championship.

Students Sophie Burbank and Reiden Chea placed first in the Structural Design and Engineering competition, topping teams from other schools across the country and winning the categories’ national trophy.

Burbank also brought home a second honor from the national conference: an overall excellence award in the areas of Leadership, School/Community Service, Scholarship and Knowledge of Technology.

The MTHS team of Chea, Dior Nazarov, Matthew Khajehpour, Robert Krieger and Reece Newhouse finished in the top ten of Animatronics Team competition, placing ninth.

The 2017 National Technology Student Association Conference was held in Orlando June 21-25. The MTHS TSA is advised by teachers Mark Burbank and James Wilson.

2017 National Technology Student Association Conference (MTHS results)

Structural Design and Engineering — Sophie Burbank & Reiden Chea, 1st place

Animatronics — Reiden Chea, Dior Nazarov, Matthew Khajehpour, Robert Krieger, Reece Newhouse, 9th place

–By Doug Petrowski