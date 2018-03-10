Two local athletes selected for WIBCA All-State games March 17

1 of 2

The Mountlake Terrace area will be well represented at the 2018 WIBCA All-State games this month as two local hoop players have received invites to the event.

Khyree Armstead, a senior at Mountlake Terrace High School, and Erwin Weary, a senior at Cedar Park Christian School – Mountlake Terrace, have been selected to play in the all-state games set for Saturday, March 17, at Curtis High School in University Place.

The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA) state all-star rosters are made up of 10 seniors from each of the six WIAA classifications. Saturday’s event will pit the 1B state all-stars, including Weary, against the 2B state all-stars at 2 p.m.; Armstead and his fellow 2A state all-star teammates will take on the 1A state all-stars at 4 p.m.

The 3A vs. 4A state all-star game is slated to tip off at 6 p.m.

Armstead and Weary helped lead their respective high school teams to WIAA State Basketball Tournaments earlier this month. Armstead and the Hawks finished the season with a record of 22-4 and earned a spot in the 2A Hardwood Classic in Yakima; Weary and the Lions set a mark of 27-4 this season and played three games at the 1B Hardwood Classic in Spokane.

–By Doug Petrowski