Two juniors selected for March MTHS Athlete Highlights

1 of 2

Two juniors have been selected for the March edition of Athlete Highlights, the monthly poster that displays student athletes from Mountlake Terrace High School.

Vesta Baumgartner and Sam Abebe were chosen for the honor by Terrace track and field Coach Russ Vincent.

“Both (Vesta and Sam) are being chosen for the same reason: they work hard and lead by example,” Vincent said. “During the season and off-season they put in the effort and time to reach their potentials.”

Vincent also spotlighted the “great attitudes and work ethic” of the two Hawks.

The Athlete Highlights posters are made possible by the MTHS Sports Booster Club; to learn more about the group, click http://www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub.

–By Doug Petrowski