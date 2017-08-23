Two hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Mountlake Terrace Tuesday night

A three-vehicle crash on I-5 in Mountlake Terrace involving a motor home sent two people to the hospital.

The 23-foot motor home was disabled on the side of northbound I-5 near 220th Street Southwest around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. A car crashed into the motor home, totaling both vehicles. The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man from Everett, and a passenger in the motor home, a 58-year-old woman from Lynnwood, were both hospitalized for their injuries.

The driver of the car was charged with driving under the influence. Speed was also a factor in the crash, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol.

The driver of the motor home, a 56-year-old man from Lynnwood, was not injured.

A third vehicle, an SUV, struck some debris. The 42-year-old female driver was not injured. The SUV was damaged, but was driven away from the scene.