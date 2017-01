Two drivers were hospitalized on Tuesday morning after a crash on 44th Avenue West near Mountlake Terrace High School.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Doug Hansen, one of the vehicles pulled out from a driveway and failed to yield to a vehicle traveling southbound on 44th Avenue West. The second vehicle then hit the first.

Two female drivers were injured in the crash and both were taken to Swedish Edmonds hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.