Two Hawks soccer players honored by Washington State Soccer Coaches Association

1 of 2

Two Mountlake Terrace Hawks have been honored by the Washington State Soccer Coaches Association for their play during the 2017 high school boys’ soccer season.

Forward Bobby Stoyanov and defender Sam Polevoy were named to the group’s State 2A First Team that distinguishes the top Washington state players in the classification.

Stoyanov, a junior, led the Hawks with 27 goals and 12 assists during the 2017 season. Polevoy, a senior, anchored a backline defense that held opponents to an average of .69 goals per game during the regular season and 10 shutouts, including one in the postseason.

The Hawks finished the 2017 season with a mark of 15-7-0 and a fourth place finish in the WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament, the best for a Mountlake Terrace team in 25 years.

–By Doug Petrowski