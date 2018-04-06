Two free home buying seminars this season by Snohomish County Habitat for Humanity

Snohomish County Habitat for Humanity will hold two seminars for home buyers this season in Lynnwood.

The seminars are designed to help all families purchase an affordable home in Snohomish County. Experienced loan officers will explain the application process to participants. Low-interest mortgage options and down payment assistance programs will also be covered. Learn how to qualify for a home loan by repairing your credit, staying out of debt and managing your money more effectively.

The seminars will be held on Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 19 from 10-11:30 a.m. and will be held at Calgary Tabernacle UPC, 16824 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. All classes are free, but registration is required. Details are as follows:

Realizing the American Dream

Saturday, April 21

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Calgary Tabernacle UPC

16824 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

If you dream of owning your own home, it can become a reality if you set realistic goals and plan carefully. This course will help you understand mortgage options, credit repair and the steps to buying a home. More information and registration here.

Planning your Financial Future

Saturday, May 19

10-11:30 a.m.

Calgary Tabernacle UPC

16824 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Build your family’s financial foundation on solid ground. You’ll learn how to strengthen your current financial position by establishing a budget for your family, using debt wisely and building emergency reserves. More information and registration here.