Two cross country runners selected for October Athlete Highlights

1 of 2

A pair of Hawk cross country runners have been selected for the October Athlete Highlights posters that are appearing in businesses and at public displays around Mountlake Terrace this month.

Senior Sandra Hart and junior Trevor Leen were picked for the honor by MTHS cross country Coach Todd Weber.

Hart has been competing on the Terrace cross country team for just two years, but is among the squad’s top runners. Leen is already in his third year running cross country at the high school level; the junior also competed in the sport in middle school.

The Athlete Highlights program, now in its sixth year, is sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace High School Sports Booster Club. To learn more about the group, click www.eteamz.com/mthssportsboosterclub.

–By Doug Petrowski