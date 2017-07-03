Two Brier burglary suspects arrested after crash, K-9 track in Mountlake Terrace

Two suspects are in police custody after a successful K-9 track in Mountlake Terrace.

Officers responded to a reported burglary in the 3300 block of 236th Street Southwest in Brier. The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle, according to Mountlake Terrace Deputy Police Chief Pete Caw.

“One of our patrol units saw the car in the area of 48th and 236th and made a u-turn on it,” Caw said.

The suspects then sped up and crashed in the area of 234th Street Southwest and 51st Avenue West.

A K-9 track was conducted in the area of the crash, which is where the two suspects were located and arrested.