Tween STEAM Club classes coming to MLT Library starting next week

Tweens between the ages of 9-13 years old can have hands-on STEAM fun starting on Monday, Oct. 16.

Tween STEAM Club classes will meet every Monday starting Oct. 16 for four weeks. They will be taught by the Imagine Children’s Museum in Everett.

The topic of the meeting on Oct. 16 is Daring Dissections. The following three meeting will cover Fossilology, Rockin’ Rollercoasters and Topsy Turvey.

Each class runs from 4-5 p.m.

Registration to attend any of the four events is required as space is limited. Attendance to all four is not required, but is recommended.

To register for Moday’s Daring Dissections class, click here. For the other classes, click here to visit the MLT Library’s calendar and click the meeting you wish to register for.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.