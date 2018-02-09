Townhome development planned for lot on 216th Place, public comments accepted until March 9

1 of 3

A vacant lot on the northeast corner of 50th Avenue West and 216th Place Southwest in Mountlake Terrace will become the site of 12 new townhomes if a Seattle architectural firm gets approval from the city for its plan.

Hui Tian of Studio19 Architects has submitted a lot subdivision application to the City of Mountlake Terrace to construct two buildings made up of 12 townhomes at the site. Access to the development would be off of 50th Avenue West and plans would include utility improvements and the creation of both private and common open space.

The 0.6 acre parcel at 4907 216th Place Southwest was purchased in the fall of 2016 for $600,000 and taken over by Huali Development LLC last year.

The city’s Department of Community & Economic Development is accepting written comments on the development application until March 9; the City Council will also conduct a public hearing on the plan at a council meeting later this year.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski