Tour de Terrace kicks off with parade on Friday, July 28

Mark your calendars! Tour de Terrace kicks off Friday, July 28 with the 25th Annual Tour de Terrace Parade. The City of Mountlake Terrace also offers a special welcome to the Pacific Northwest Shrine Association (PNSA), which will be in town for its 2017 Convention at the Nile Shrine Center.

Members of the Shriners’ Imperial Divan will be this year’s Tour de Terrace Parade Grand Marshals. The parade will start with the Members of the Imperial Divan followed by entries from the Pacific Northwest Shrine Association at about 6:15 p.m. At about 6:45 p.m., the rest of the Tour de Terrace Parade takes off with a roar of the precision Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team, followed by the rhythmic marchers and dancers, clowns, floats, trucks, classic cars, and much, much more. The parade travels northward along 56th Avenue West from 234th Street Southwest to Evergreen Playfield, located at 222nd Street Southwest.

The parade will include fan favorites like the Seafair Pirates and Clowns, Lake City Western Vigilantes, drill teams, dancers, floats, trucks, classic cars and much more. The Tour de Terrace Parade is always held the night before the “Seattle Torchlight Parade” and serves as a dress rehearsal for many of the parade participants.

Among the Tour de Terrace highlights are live music and entertainment on the main stage, a beer garden, food booths, pancake breakfast, street fair, Davis Shows Northwest Carnival, and the classic car show (Saturday only 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.). The fireworks show will light up the sky over Tour de Terrace on Saturday evening, July 29, just after 10 p.m.

“Tour de Terrace draws thousands and thousands of people to Mountlake Terrace each year and it’s only possible because of the hardworking citizens who formed a group and started this festival over 20 years ago,” stated Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “The core of those original volunteers still carries out this festival today. It’s a very special weekend for the Mountlake Terrace community!”

For more information about Tour de Terrace including the musical line-up, visit www.tourdeterrace.org.