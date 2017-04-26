Toiletry donations needed for Project Homeless Connect

YWCA Seattle|King|Snohomish is coordinating toiletry donations for Project Homeless Connect.

Donations of hygiene supplies and backpacks will be accepted now through June 22. Donations can be brought to YWCA Everett Regional Center, 3301 Broadway, Everett; and YWCA Pathways for Women, 6027 208th St. SW, Lynnwood. Donation requests include: soap, body wash, 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner, body lotion, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, washcloths and razors for shaving. Donated items should be full-size, not travel size.

During Project Homeless Connect, homeless community members can receive free medical screenings, drug/alcohol resources, mental health support, haircuts, showers, bicycle repair and more. The event will be held on July 20 at Evergreen Middle School in Everett.

Organizers are also looking for businesses, schools and congregations to host collection drives. Those interested can contact Vicki Von Stubbe at vvonstubbe@ywcaworks.org for more information.

Those interested in volunteering or learning more about the event can click here for more information.