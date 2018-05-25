Tips for a fire safe Memorial Day, from State Fire Marshal’s Office

Whether camping out or enjoying a backyard barbecue this Memorial Day weekend, the State Fire Marshal’s Office warns everyone to be careful with any activity that could spark fire. A small fire can quickly to turn into a large blaze.
Here are some important safety tips to follow as you plan ahead for the holiday weekend:
Campfire Safety
- Before building a campfire, always check local regulations.
- Choose a safe burning site that is at least 25 feet from any structure or anything that can burn.
- Keep campfires to a manageable size – no larger than 3×3 feet.
- Completely extinguish a fire by having a hose, bucket of water, and/or shovel and dirt nearby.
Barbecue Safety
- Only use grills outdoors. Keep away from the side of your house, deck railings, and hanging branches.
- Always open your gas grill before lighting.
- Clean grills after each use. This will remove grease accumulation that can start a fire.
- Dispose of coals once they have cooled completely in a metal can with a lid.
For more safety tips and ways to stay fire safe, follow the State Fire Marshal’s Office on Twitter: @wafiremarshal.