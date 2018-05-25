Tips for a fire safe Memorial Day, from State Fire Marshal’s Office

Whether camping out or enjoying a backyard barbecue this Memorial Day weekend, the State Fire Marshal’s Office warns everyone to be careful with any activity that could spark fire. A small fire can quickly to turn into a large blaze.

Here are some important safety tips to follow as you plan ahead for the holiday weekend:

Campfire Safety

Before building a campfire, always check local regulations.

Choose a safe burning site that is at least 25 feet from any structure or anything that can burn.

Keep campfires to a manageable size – no larger than 3×3 feet.

Completely extinguish a fire by having a hose, bucket of water, and/or shovel and dirt nearby.

Barbecue Safety

Only use grills outdoors. Keep away from the side of your house, deck railings, and hanging branches.

Always open your gas grill before lighting.

Clean grills after each use. This will remove grease accumulation that can start a fire.

Dispose of coals once they have cooled completely in a metal can with a lid.

For more safety tips and ways to stay fire safe, follow the State Fire Marshal’s Office on Twitter: @wafiremarshal.