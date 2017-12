Here’s your chance to cast your vote for your favorite ugly Christmas sweater, as worn by our local police officers who answer your questions via our “Ask the Cop” videos.

Click here to visit the poll on our sister website My Edmonds News.

You get just one vote, so make it count. Results will be announced Jan. 1, 2018.

Best of all, we are donating 50 cents per vote (up to $200) toward community causes, as chosen by the respective police departments.

Happy voting — and happy holidays!