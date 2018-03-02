Time to apply for over 150 EdCC scholarships

Edmonds Community College Foundation recently opened the scholarship application for the 2018-19 academic year and encourages anyone considering attending Edmonds Community College to apply by March 19.

With one application, over 150 different scholarships are available for students and prospective students. The GPA minimum is 2.5, and the criteria is based off three areas: academic excellence, financial need, and community involvement. Scholarships are open to all types of students and can be used for tuition, books, and fees.

More than 45 percent of the students at Edmonds CC need financial assistance to attend. In order to meet the needs of students in their pursuit of their educational and career goals, the Foundation makes it a fundamental part of its mission to provide scholarships for students.

“We know that scholarships are an important part of our students’ journey to success, and we want to do everything we can to support them,” said Foundation Executive Director Brad Thomas. Last year, the Foundation provided over $345,000 in funding for scholarships for students.

A scholarship made all the difference for local Mountlake Terrace High School graduate David Robert. A love of learning and a passion for helping others inspired Robert to pursue higher education and the path toward becoming a biology teacher.

Robert received one of five Edmonds CC Foundation full-ride 50th anniversary scholarships for the 2017-18 academic year. The scholarship will help ease the financial burden of paying for college and help him focus on his goal of earning an associate’s degree from Edmonds CC and transferring to University of Washington.

“Receiving the Foundation scholarship is a big stress reliever,” Robert said. “Now I can hone in on what I’m learning, what’s important to me.”

Foundation scholarships range from $500 to $4,500. The online scholarship application is open until March 19 and can be found at www.edcc.edu/foundation/scholarships. Scholarship winners will be announced mid-May and invited to a special Scholarship Reception to celebrate their accomplishment.