Tickets on sale now for Snohomish County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner

The Snohomish County Republican Party will host its Lincoln Day Dinner event on Friday, April 21 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

The Lincoln Day Dinner is an annual event held by many of the Republican Party’s county organizations. It is not always held on Lincoln’s birthday, but is generally in the spring.

This year, the Snohomish County Republican Party will have United States Army Major Pete Hegseth as its key-note speaker.

Since Sept. 11, 2001, Hegseth — an infantry soldier, Ivy League scholar, veterans advocate and military analyst — has had a front-row seat to a decade’s worth of insurgent warfare, partisan politics and high-stakes debates. He is a decorated soldier, Princeton/Harvard graduate, veterans advocacy leader and Fox News contributor. Hegseth is also a frequent contributor to Fox Business, National Review and FoxNews.com.

In May of 2016, Major Hegseth’s first book, “In the Arena,” was published by Threshold Editions of Simon & Schuster. The book, which channels a famous Teddy Roosevelt speech, makes an impassioned argument for gritty citizenship at home and American leadership abroad.

The schedule for the night is as follows:

Doors & Silent Auction Open – 5:30 p.m.

VIP Reception – 5:30 pm to 6:30 p.m.

Dinner and Program – 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://snocogop.com/events, by contacting the SCRP office in Marysville at 360-653-1100 or by emailing chair@snocogop.org. General seating is $85, preferred seating is $125 and $200 seats include the VIP Reception. Special table rates are also available.