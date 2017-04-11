Tickets on sale now for event benefiting Burned Children Recovery Foundation

The Cascade Renegade Riders are hosing a fundraiser in April to benefit the Burned Children Recovery Foundation.

The event on April 29 will be held at Lynnwood Eagles, 19223 Highway 99. The night begins at 5 p.m. with a social and dinner. A live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. and dancing begins at 8 p.m.

Last year, the organization raised $32,635 for the Burned Children Recovery Foundation. They hope to raise even more this year.

The event is open to all. Tickets cost $25 and must be ordered in advance by emailing Don Daves at donbrd1@comcast.net. For more information, click here.