Tickets on sale now for Christian musician Phil Wickham concert at Calvary Fellowship April 26

Singer, songwriter and musician Phil Wickham will bring his contemporary Christian music to Mountlake Terrace for a live concert on Thursday, April 26, at Calvary Fellowship.

General admission tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are available now for $20 at www.calvaryfellowship.org and at the church office, 23302 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace. Special “gold circle section” tickets are also on sale for $40.

General admission tickets will be available at the door the night of the concert for $30.

After releasing his first album in 2003, Wickham has recorded eight more albums and has toured throughout the United States and Great Britain as a headliner and with top Christian music artists including The David Crowder Band, Audio Adrenaline and MercyMe.

Wickham has been nominated for numerous awards in the genre of contemporary Christian Music; his single “This is Amazing Grace” from the album The Ascension won Song of the Year at the 2015 BMI Christian Music Awards.

Wickham’s Mountlake Terrace tour stop is the first of back-to-back concerts in Washington State. The San Diego artist is scheduled to perform on Friday, April 27, at Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities in Kennewick.