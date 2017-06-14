Three tennis camps this summer for MTHS athletes

Mountlake Terrace High School is hosting three two-week tennis camps this summer for Hawk student athletes.

Hawks Tennis Camp, led by MTHS tennis Coach Alberto Ramirez, will offer two weeks of instruction during two-hour daily sessions with a third hour of optional practice time. Camp participants will be encouraged to take advantage of the third hour of court time to improve upon their skills.

All camp participants will also receive a Hawk Tennis Camp t-shirt.

Cost is $80 per camp, with a discount offered to participants who sign-up for more than one camp session – total cost of attending two camps will be $150; cost for all three camps is $220.

Hawks Tennis Camp is open to all current MTHS students and incoming students for the 2017-2018 school year. Registration forms are available at the school’s Athletic Director’s office. Registration forms will also be available at the MTHS tennis courts Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, from 5-7 p.m. each day. Participants will even be allowed to register on the first day of each camp session.

For more information about Hawks Tennis Camp, contact Alberto Ramirez at 206-349-6713 or at remireza@edmonds.wednet.edu.

Hawks Tennis Camps

Camp #1: June 19-28 (Monday through Friday each week), 3–5 p.m.

Camp #2: July 3-14 (Monday through Friday each week), 9–11 a.m.

Camp #3: July 17-28 (Monday through Friday each week), 9–11 a.m.

–By Doug Petrowski