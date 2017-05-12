Three geese shot with pellet gun at Lake Ballinger

Mountlake Terrace Police are investigating a case of three geese shot with a pellet gun at Lake Ballinger.

Police were first notified about the geese on Wednesday, May 10 just before noon. According to a police report, a fisherman at the boat launch spotted the geese and called police. One was still alive but badly injured, floating in the water about 20 feet away from shore. The other two were dead, one was on the beach and the other was floating in shallow water.

The responding officer noticed blood on the goose on land. Nearby was a brightly colored ball, which appeared to be an air soft pellet.

The fisherman who reported the incident used his net to assist the officer with retrieving the live goose from the water, according to a police report. The goose was taken to PAWS Wildlife Center, where veterinarians determined the goose would need to be euthanized due to “serious, irreparable damage.”

The next day, PAWS called the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a “small metal pellet” visible on an x-ray of the bird, consistent with a bb or pellet gun. One of the dead birds, which were also examined by PAWS, also had small metal fragments. The third bird had no visible wounds.

If you know anything about who shot the birds at Lake Ballinger, or if you see anyone shooting wildlife at the park in the future, you are asked to call the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8260.