Three CPC-MLT baseball athletes to compete in WIAA 1A State Baseball Tournament on CPC-Bothell team

Three Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace Lions have helped their sister school rise to the top of the 1A baseball field and will be competing for a state championship this week.

CPC-MLT’s Aaron Steich, Ryan Maxwell and Jacob Catey are members of the Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) Eagles baseball squad that is playing in the WIAA 1A State Baseball Tournament final games on Friday and Saturday, May 25-26, at Yakima County Stadium. The Eagles face the Freeman Scotties in a 1A semi-final clash set for Friday at 7 p.m.; with a victory, the Eagles would play for the 1A state title on Saturday.

Maxwell, a senior, and Steich and Catey, both juniors, are playing for the CPC-Bothell school because CPC-MLT – with enrollment for grades 9-12 at less than 100 – doesn’t field a baseball team.

The CPC-Bothell Eagles won the Cascade Conference regular season title with a league mark of 13-2, and placed first in the Bi-District 1/2 1A Baseball Tournament earlier this month. The squad is 2-0 in the 1A state tourney so far, with victories over Charles Wright and Montesano to earn the trip to Yakima.

While considered one of the best 1A baseball teams in the state, CPC-Bothell (19-5 overall) will still have a battle on their hands this week. The Eagles’ semi-final foe Freeman is 21-3 this year; potential championship game opponents King’s Way Christian and Cashmere have respective overall records of 18-6 and 21-4 this season.

To view the entire WIAA 1A State Baseball Tournament bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1752.

–By Doug Petrowski