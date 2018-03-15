Thomas Dale Case: Retired ophthalmologist grew grapes, built boats

March 12, 2018, marked the passing of Thomas Dale Case. He was born on May 3, 1941, in San Diego, California, to Thomas Porter and Florence Hardaway Case, both teachers.

Encouraged by his parents, he had a lifelong interest in learning and building. After finishing college, he entered the University of Oregon Medical School in Portland, Oregon. It was during a 1967 ophthalmology externship in Tacoma, Washington, that he met his future wife, Mary Ann Lambert. Following graduation from the University of Oregon Medical School, he entered a residency program in ophthalmology at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Afterward, he helped establish the North Kitsap Medical Center in Poulsbo, Washington. Pacific Eyecare, a division of the Medical Center, pioneered the Pacific Surgery Center, one of the first outpatient surgery centers in the area.

Throughout his life, Thomas was called to use his ophthalmology skills beyond his practice. He performed medical missionary work in Peru, India and Costa Rica.

Retirement offered just another chance to learn and build in creative ways. He established a 10-acre plot of land called Zillah Bluff Vineyards, reliving his childhood memories working on the farm and producing award-winning Gewurztraminer and Reisling grapes. In his later years, he created wood and metal toy boats. They brought pleasure to children and adults equally.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his two children, Melinda Knight and Derek Case, and three grandchildren, Rylie and Payton Knight and Lerom Case.

A true patriot, he loved his country, his family and of course, his dogs.

Donations in memory of Thomas can be made to the Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org)

A Memorial service to celebrate Tom’s life will be held on March 23, 2018, at 11 AM at Beck’s Tribute Center in Edmonds, WA 98020; www.beckstributecenter.com.