We celebrate all the Edmonds School District athletes who are headed to state competitions this week. Our guests include representatives from two of our three high school softball teams bound for state — Kira Doan and Gabby Calhoun from Mountlake Terrace and Savannah Spratt and Emma Helm from Meadowdale — and state-bound track and field athletes Emily Smatlak from Lynnwood and Lucas Lacambra and Matthew Park From Edmonds-Woodway.

Related